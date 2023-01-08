Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, 8-15 January 2023: Family news expected

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Career-wise, Scorpio natives might enter a fruitful period. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, if you ask elders for advice, they may be able to shed light on your future. You could be promoted to a new position or given additional duties. You can explore new horizons. Focusing on what matters most can help Scorpios prevail in trying domestic circumstances. If you have connections abroad, you have a good shot at reaping monetary rewards. Young Scorpios may feel a spark of attraction for a new acquaintance. You might have a week where you don't have to worry about your health. If you want to feel stronger on the inside, try meditating and doing yoga daily. Students who put in the time and effort to prepare will do well on tests and exams. Furthermore, they might be accepted to the university of their choice. You should not put too much money into the property you like immediately; proceed patiently. Get informed and seek advice from professionals. To have a pleasant and stress-free adventure trip, careful preparation is required.

Scorpio Finance This Week

A chance to put your money into a successful company may present itself to you. With the additional funds at your disposal, you'll finally be able to achieve all your goals. In addition, your company will generate a lot of money, and you can expand your revenue streams by importing and exporting goods.

Scorpio Family This Week

Some encouraging family news is on the horizon. The mood of celebration at home will be cheerful and bring bonhomie. In some cases, the accomplishments of a family member's child can elevate the entire family's status.

Scorpio Career This Week

Your standing with the higher-ups will improve this week. Even your peers may seek your counsel regarding major workplace decisions. The opportunity to take on a leadership role may come your way sooner rather than later.

Scorpio Health This Week

You can strengthen your defences by eating foods high in antioxidants and taking up a regular yoga practice every weekday morning. As a result, you'll be more physically active. Outdoor pursuits, such as sports games, can be a great way to get in shape instead of sitting at home or going to a gym.

Scorpio Love Life This Week

Some Scorpios are likely to feel a strong attraction to someone they meet this week. It could make them miss having a supportive partner. A favourable turn of events is imminent. Speaking with one another can help couples grow closer. Possible resolution and mutual understanding could result from this.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

