Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Dec 3-9, 2023 predicts big projects soon

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Burning Bright in Challenges, Passion Fuels Progress

A week filled with a myriad of emotional landscapes awaits you, Scorpio. Your intuition is exceptionally high, aiding in decision making. Though some might misunderstand your deep insights and ideas, your heart and intuition are your guiding light.

For the astrologically intense Scorpios, this week signifies profound emotional journeys. While external happenings might not mirror the turmoil or joy you feel within, the cosmos assures it's the universe's design to help you tap into your own profound layers. Understanding self might be the big task this week but trust the intuition you are naturally gifted with to guide you. Romantic and familial relationships bear a central role this week, posing possibilities of deep discussions and significant transformations.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week:

While navigating emotional ups and downs with your partner, your potent insights come into play helping clear foggy paths. For single Scorpios, an unexpected romance could surprise you out of the blue. Deep and significant conversations take center stage this week. Transformative energy is particularly powerful, altering the course of relationships, cutting out negativity, and strengthening bonds.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week:

Big projects might find you at the center of all happenings, demanding you step up and exhibit your innate leadership abilities. Intense Scorpios are known for their dedication and perseverance, this week they will serve you well. However, try to avoid workplace dramas and misunderstanding. Your ideas might be perceived as unconventional by some.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week:

With the cosmos shining bright over your financial sector, significant shifts are on the cards. Decisions made this week, whether they are small investments or substantial purchases, may have a longer-term effect on your finances. So, tread carefully, armed with well-constructed plans and research.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week:

In a sea of transformative waves, health demands immediate attention this week. Regular check-ups, sticking to a fitness regime, and adhering to a nutrient-rich diet might have to be higher on your priority list. A walk in the lap of nature could work wonders, it might recharge you in more ways than one. Mental health will need equal focus; mediation, yoga, or any mindful activity could significantly improve the way you feel and respond to situations.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

