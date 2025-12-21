Search
Sun, Dec 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, December 21-27, 2025: The winter solstice offers new career milestones

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 21, 2025 04:47 am IST

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: You will gain clarity this week through honest conversation and effort.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, focused energy opens deep growth in relationships

Scorpio feels focused and brave this week; honest talks clear confusion, new tasks test skills, and steady habits bring slow but sure gains in mood.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Scorpio will gain clarity this week through honest conversation and effort. Small, steady work at tasks earns notice. Keep temper calm and avoid hasty choices. Save a little money and rest properly. Gentle daily breathing or short walks will help maintain mental balance and energy.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
Scorpio's romantic life turns sincere this week. Honest conversations remove doubts and create stronger trust. If single, show genuine curiosity about others and accept invitations to small gatherings to meet someone kind. Couples should respect each other’s personal space while sharing feelings calmly. Avoid power struggles; choose gentle words when discussing future plans. Small acts of care and listening rebuild closeness.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
At work, Scorpio's focused approach solves tricky problems. Tackle high-priority tasks first and ask colleagues for feedback when stuck. Your persistence impresses supervisors, but avoid sharp criticism; frame suggestions positively. Take time to review details before approving work. Learning a new tool or method now will pay off later. Keep documents organized so you can find important files quickly. Stay patient with slow processes, and celebrate small milestones with the team and build steady reputation.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
Money matters require careful attention for Scorpio this week. Avoid impulsive spending; make a short plan for necessary purchases only. Review subscriptions and cancel those unused. If repaying loans, set small achievable targets to reduce pressure. Discuss budgets openly with close family to avoid misunderstandings. Look for modest ways to increase income, such as offering a skill for a short project. Keep receipts and track expenses to feel more secure and in control this week.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
Scorpio should care for body and mind with calm routines. Start mornings with gentle stretches and hydrate well. Choose simple vegetarian meals rich in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains for steady energy. Take short breaks to rest eyes and breathe deeply during long work sessions. Maintain regular sleep times and avoid heavy late-night activities that disturb rest. If stress rises, talk with a trusted friend or practice short breathing exercises to restore calm and focus.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, December 21-27, 2025: The winter solstice offers new career milestones
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On