Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 12-18, 2023: Trouble in love

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

When it comes to money, Scorpios shouldn't worry too much. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, a few different cash flow sources will help you avoid running out of money. Taking on more responsibility at work could pave the way to promotion by allowing you to demonstrate your worth. But your romantic front could be shaky. Some of you won't be able to commit to your partner, which will lead to a misunderstanding. You also run the risk of harming your health. Your health problems may require professional medical attention. Your domestic life is likely to remain mundane. Everyone at home may be busy with their daily routines to spend much quality time with one another. The odds of your trip going as planned are low. There's a chance not all of your pals can make it. It's important to check the property documents for any potential loopholes before finalising a deal. The likelihood of students exceeding expectations is high.

Scorpio Finance This Week

You could do well for yourself in the stock market. Don't be shy about asking a friend's opinion on an investment you've been thinking about. They will steer you in the right direction and are insightful and concerned for your welfare.

Scorpio Family This Week

The Scorpio home front can be a rocky one. Having a party at home can be a great way to bond with family and friends and break the tension. However, if you want to keep the peace at home, you should avoid arguments.

Scorpio Career This Week

To succeed in the workplace, Scorpios can count on the support of their peers and superiors. In exchange for your original thinking, you can expect financial rewards. Individuals in search of employment may decide to relocate abroad.

Scorpio Health This Week

Scorpios may find it important to monitor their bodies for signs of ageing. The intensity of your workout will likely slow you down. Spiritual healing will have the potential to help you healthily handle stress.

Scorpio Love Life This Week

Relationship issues could be on the rise. Your partner is likely to be upset by whatever you say or do, and proceed with caution. Do not give them any room to whine or demand a resumption of intimacy.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

