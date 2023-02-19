Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 19-25, 2023: You may achieve your goals soon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This week has the potential to be fantastic and full of wonderful opportunities for Scorpios. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, you can expect to have a fruitful work week because you might make connections that will lead to the start of a new project, association, or collaboration. You may find some breakthroughs and fortify your position in the remaining days of this week. The past dues or loans you've been waiting for will finally come through. This week may prove fruitful if you're a parent on the hunt for an eligible matrimony match for your child. Your application for a loan to purchase the property may soon be approved if plans are already in motion. You struggle to make the changes in your life that would bring the most happiness to your loved ones. Maintain your efforts, Scorpions. Negative weather conditions can significantly slow down a lengthy road trip. Consequently, you should get ready for anything. The academic advice of a more seasoned individual will prove useful in a crucial situation.

Scorpio Finance This Week

Your strategies for investing may fall short of expectations. To smooth out any rough edges, have a professional wet them. Don't borrow money from someone if there's any chance you won't be able to pay it back on time.

Scorpio Family This Week

Domestic tasks may not get done on time if family members don't help out. Furthermore, there is a high probability that the stubborn actions of elderly family members will lead to unanticipated complications. It's imperative to suppress any unfavourable responses.

Scorpio Career This Week

Scorpios would benefit from a competitive work environment because it would bring out their latent abilities. Some Scorpios may choose to work for companies that base pay, advancement opportunities, and other benefits on employee output. Good news regarding transfer assignments may be forthcoming.

Scorpio Health This Week

Putting in consistent work to improve your appearance will help you age more gracefully. Try a different gym or join a club for continued motivation on your fitness journey. Put off any drastic diet changes for the time being.

Scorpio Love Life This Week

If Scorpios can learn to empathise with their partners, they may be able to build a solid foundation for their future together. When you finally find the one you've been looking for in a life partner, your heart may be filled with happiness.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

