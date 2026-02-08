Edit Profile
    Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 8-14, 2026: Expect new workloads at your professional front

    Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: Settle the professional issues to obtain the best results.

    Published on: Feb 08, 2026 4:08 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you will have success in life

    Overcome professional issues at the workplace. You will also obtain better results in the relationship. Prefer safe financial investments. Health is good.

    Scorpio Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Scorpio Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Settle the professional issues to obtain the best results. You may also be fortunate in terms of romance. Minor wealth issues may come up. Health is normal.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

    Despite the past differences, your love life will be good, and there will be opportunities to express your commitment. Spend more time with the lover. It is also a good time to discuss the love affair with the parents. You may go back to the previous love affair, but this should not be at the cost of the present love affair. Married females may also consider expanding the family this week.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

    Ensure you are committed to the new assignments. Show the willingness to work even overtime, which may bring in good results during appraisal discussions. Some coworkers will try to downsize your success, which may personally hurt you. However, do not give up and instead strive to give better performance. If you are into automobiles or machines, new options will come up to prove your proficiency.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

    Minor monetary issues may come up in the first part of the week, but normal life will be unaffected. You may go ahead with the idea of buying electronic appliances and even a car. You can also invest in multiple sources, including stocks and shares, as the returns will be good. However, you should ensure that there is proper guidance. Some females will face trouble in online transactions. Businessmen will also be successful in clearing all pending dues.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

    Keep your lifestyle intact and balanced. Do not bring office pressure to your home this week. Some natives will have trouble with their eyes and ears. There will also be digestive issues this week. Females may also complain about skin-related infections. You may also have oral health issues in the second part of the week. This week is also good to schedule a medical surgery.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 8-14, 2026: Expect New Workloads At Your Professional Front

