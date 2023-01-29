Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, January 29- February 4, 2023: Happy days with family

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, this week, Scorpios may have a good work-life balance and a happy home life. Possibilities to develop your career and establish a new sense of self may present themselves. With the help of your coworkers, you'll be able to get everything that's been piling up. Your exceptional capacity for expression can serve you well as well. The family unit will be secure, and there may be financial gain from an inheritance. Those closest to you will be there to lend a helping hand when you really need it. The stability of your financial situation means that you can continue to enjoy life this week. Love-minded Scorpio natives should be wary of the future. Some unpleasant experiences could weaken your relationship. Those fresh out of university might be eager to test their wings. A possible solution to their financial woes is to look for available scholarships. There's a chance you'll find a lot or home that checks all your boxes. Holiday-goers on a tighter budget may find alluring specials.

Scorpio Finance This Week

The week should end on a positive note, financially speaking, as you may have discovered new revenue streams. You and a close friend or family member could form a new business partnership. That could be a lucky and fruitful move.

Scorpio Family This Week

If you're in a tight spot financially, your family may be able to help pull you out of it in a surprising way. During a family gathering, you might be able to reconnect with a long-lost friend or relative.

Scorpio Career This Week

On the work front, your thoughts may begin to solidify and accelerate. There will be more work for you to do at work, but you'll be able to handle it all in a responsible and accountable manner. The assistance of coworkers is also possible.

Scorpio Health This Week

Experts recommend keeping stress at bay and focusing on activities that boost happiness instead. An eventful and demanding week calls for special attention to eating habits.

Scorpio Love Life This Week

Scorpios should use caution with their partners this week to avoid starting new fights. Couples who have committed to one another may experience dissatisfaction if they disagree on how to proceed with their lives. Discuss the issue at length in order to arrive at a solution.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

