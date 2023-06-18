Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, June 18-24, 2023 predicts fortune may shoot up

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, scorpios fear nothing but their consciousness

Happy love life is what the week promises you. Your professional life will be good and this will reflect in your finance. Be careful about your health.

Be sincere in the relationship and this will make the bonding stronger. Professional challenges will be resolved without much effort. You are fortunate in terms of finance but be cautious about your health.

Also Read Horoscope Today

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

There is no sign of disputes in the love relationship. Both you and the partner will be happy and would love to share emotions. Shower your affection on the partner and support in each endeavor. Marital discords may disturb a few Scorpios but ensure you troubleshoot every issue before it grows. Take things positively and you’ll see the love life blooming.

Also Read Love Horoscope Today

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

A successful professional life is waiting for you this week. Government officers, healthcare professionals, armed persons, and legal professionals should not bow down to pressure. Your performance will have many backers at the office. The commitment, disciple, and integrity are unmatched. Office politics should not impact the working nature and you should not hesitate to express your opinion at meetings. Entrepreneurs must focus more on the business. Ensure you are on the right track before you launch new ventures.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Your fortune will shoot up this week and this ensures you enjoy a fabulous lifestyle this week. Avoid faulty monetary decisions and manage wealth smartly. The week is good for investment in stock and speculative business. Online lottery will also bring in income this week. Entrepreneurs will get additional funding from partners and many clients will clear long pending dues this week, helping you improve their wealth.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Take care of your health this week. Infections, allergies, and viral fever will seriously cause pressure. Minors may develop bruises while playing and senior Scorpios may have issues related to sleeping and breathing. Some females may also develop menstrual complaints which may require medical attention.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON