All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 18, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Good management will help you in completing a project or assignment in time. Meeting someone you have not met in years is possible. Extra endeavours on the professional front are likely to get the cash register ringing. You will manage to consolidate your chances for financial gains. Those suffering from medical problems are likely to enter a healthier phase of life. Your performance on the academic front will be lauded.

Love Focus: Total satisfaction on the love front is assured.

Lucky Number- 15

Lucky Colour- Light Gray

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

A new qualification or skill promises to enhance your employability. Some of you may get earmarked for campus recruitment on the academic front. Prospects of marriage of the eligible in the family are set to brighten. Enjoying the day in friends’ circle is indicated for some. Vacation time may get some to book tickets to someplace exotic. A property may come into your name.

Love Focus: You can enjoy a little lovey dovey conversation and can very well fall in love!

Lucky Number- 2

Lucky Colour- Cream

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Something initiated by you at work will be appreciated by those who matter and make you an instant success. Some good investment opportunities will be grasped and promise to strengthen your financial front. You will feel more confident socially. Positivity at home will keep you in a cheerful mood the whole day. A fun time is in store for those planning an outing today. You may take a step nearer to acquiring property.

Love Focus: Some of you will be able to buy something expensive for someone special.

Lucky Number- 9

Lucky Colour- Green

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Overspending needs to be guarded against, as you can be compelled to touch your savings. Helping out someone on the academic front may take up your time. A panic situation may confront you at work, but you will manage to take charge. You will manage to take out time from your busy schedule for the family today. An exciting time is in store for those out on vacation. This is an excellent time to go in for renovation work of the house that you had been wanting for long. Your social life will be much more happening now, than before.

Love Focus: Spending time alone with a partner will not only be pleasurable, but most fulfilling too.

Lucky Number- 3

Lucky Colour- Yellow

LEO (July 23-August 23)

You will need to be alive to your own personal financial situation. A new diet may not have the expected result, so mix it with physical exercise too. You will have to choose a better mode of conveyance, if you want to reach your destination in good time. Positive fallout of a business meeting will be a feather in your cap. A most heartening situation develops on the domestic front. Your creative streak may not be immediately apparent to the ones who matter.

Love Focus: Love is likely to grow between the newlyweds.

Lucky Number- 6

Lucky Colour- Light Pink

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

You may not sound too convincing to a senior for something you have achieved. There will be a need to pull up a family youngster for an act of indiscipline. Guard against excesses to remain healthy. Organising a picnic or a sightseeing trip cannot be ruled out. A dream house is likely to become a reality for some. A new social circuit may bring you close to some celebrities. Those handling accounts or undertaking financial dealings need to be extra cautious today.

Love Focus: You will have the time and money to make your romance rock today.

Lucky Number- 22

Lucky Colour- Brown

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

This is an excellent time both professionally and personally. Thumping success is foreseen for students sitting in tests and exams. A raise or a promotion is certain for those in private firms. Driving down to the countryside for leisure is possible. Homemakers are likely to get a free hand with their creativity. A property issue pending for long is likely to be decided in your favour. Social life promises much excitement, as you get to spend time with people of your generation.

Love Focus: You will need to bring lover in mood for an outing.

Lucky Number- 1

Lucky Colour- Peach

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Irresponsible spending may upset budget, so be careful. You will manage to remain regular in your workouts and benefit. An ugly situation on the social front seems difficult to avoid, due to some disagreements. Someone may lay claim to property that you had considered yours. Impatience on the road may lead to dire consequences, so drive with a cool mind. Monotony threatens to set in on the professional front.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front may fail and upset you.

Lucky Number- 4

Lucky Colour- Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

An opportunity on the business front will prove profitable. Nature cure is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with skin problem. Listening to the advice of an elderly will be in your interest. A hobby can keep some busy. You will do more than what is required at work. Accompanying someone you click with is likely to make your journey entertaining. Spirituality will attract some and help provide peace of mind.

Love Focus: Love will grow as you plan something special on the romantic front.

Lucky Number- 5

Lucky Colour- Blue

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

A windfall is likely and can make you rich soon. You will manage to complete all unfinished tasks on the work front. Those planning to confront a parent or family member will see the light and refrain. Networking will be a boon for those looking for a suitable job. Go whole hog in attaining physical fitness. You may need to travel especially for someone just to keep your promise.

Love Focus: Your ideas and gift of the gab is likely to endear you to lover.

Lucky Number- 5

Lucky Colour- Maroon

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Your efforts will bring you into lot of money. Those on a salaried job can think of a job switch. Home will be a happy place to be in, only if you are able to control your mood swings. Initiative taken on the fitness front is likely to bring good returns on the health front. A house or property can come as a gift. You are likely to enjoy a long drive with friends. Someone may do for you more than what was expected on the social front.

Love Focus: Strengthening your loving bonds with the one you love is likely.

Lucky Number- 8

Lucky Colour- Dark Red

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

You will succeed in displaying your leadership skills in a workplace situation. Financial front remains stable. Health consciousness will come as a boon for some. Those driving on highways need to be careful. You are likely to find spouse most supportive in your endeavours. A real estate transaction is likely to prove profitable. You will make special efforts to remain in touch with all and especially those who matter.

Love Focus: Lover will be most understanding and will support you in everything.

Lucky Number- 7

Lucky Colour- Pink

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON