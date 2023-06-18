Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 18-24, 2023 predicts a beautiful love life

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, for Virgos, family is everything New love, fabulous office life, strong financial status & good health are the highlights of this week. Check for more detailed & accurate weekly predictions. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 18-24, 2023: This week is auspicious to buy property or a vehicle.

This week is the best to resolve every issue within the relationship. You may also utilize your potentials to professionally succeed. Minor financial problems will be easily handled and your health will also be good throughout the week.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Fall in love this week. The new love affair will make your life vibrant and colorful. You may meet the interesting person in the first half of the week but wait for a day or two to propose. Try spending more time together to know the person. Married couples may have minor friction in the relationship this week but troubleshoot it before things go out of hand. Be sincere towards the spouse in a married life and do not fall into extramarital relationships. Your spouse may have complaints about your attitude that needs to be modified.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Bankers, accountants, and financial managers need to be careful as there can be allegations of irregularities in funds at the workplace. This may demoralize you but remember that things will get sorted out in a week and your innocence will be proven. Female managers or team leaders will have a tough time handling the team as many employees will not be ready to accept your instructions. Your communication, both oral and written, is crucial in professional life.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Handle the finance with care as you may need it for emergencies. Medical or legal issues may trouble your sibling or a friend and you would need to provide financial assistance. Some Virgos may be keen to invest in the stock market but ensure you have the proper knowledge about it. This week is auspicious to buy property or a vehicle. Traders and entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds and expand their businesses to new regions.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

No major ailment will trouble you. Despite minor infections, children will have a healthy life this week. Have plenty of water and skip junk food this week to stay fit. Follow all rules while driving and also while riding a two-wheeler.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aqua

