Weekly Horoscope Pisces, June 18-24, 2023 predicts attention and care

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, fear is n unheard emotion for you Keep issues out of the love relationship. A professionally successful week is waiting ahead. The accurate weekly horoscope also predicts financial success. Weekly Horoscope Pisces, June 18-24, 2023. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will fall in love again.

Be careful to resolve every love-related problem for a happy week. Despite the official challenges, you will be professionally successful and financially stronger. However, minor medical issues can give you bad days.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Avoid unnecessary ego clashes in the love life. Your lover prefers more attention and care. Be sincere in the relationship and spend more time together. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will fall in love again. Open the doors of your heart and let love pass in without trouble. Married Pisces natives may even plan a baby this week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

IT professionals, healthcare workers, authors, and painters will have opportunities to prove their potential. Those who are into marketing and sales profiles will have a tough time meeting the targets. Office politics may demoralize government employees and academicians this week. Male Pisces natives need to stay away from controversies. Businessmen will get options to sell new ideas. Utilize them to earn good revenue.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

No financial problem will impact your life. As you will be prosperous, you may freely consider spending money to fulfill the dream of owning a new house or a vehicle. You may also travel abroad this week, which would need money in the account. An investment in mutual funds or the stock market may also bring in good returns in the future.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Your body may develop issues including infections and allergies this week. Ensure you take precautions while traveling into unfamiliar terrains. Eye vision may have a problem and you need to consult a doctor. Some Pisces minors may get minor injuries while playing this week. Stay away from cold food and drinks this week. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body. This week is also good to start hitting the gym.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

