Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, June 18-24, 2023 advices expressing your opinions

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, A leader born is the true one Your love life will be good throughout the week and professional success will follow you. While your health will be good, minor financial issues will exist. Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, June 18-24, 2023. Troubleshoot every problem within the relationship for a strong love life this week.

Troubleshoot every problem within the relationship for a strong love life this week. Professional success will add value to the week while financial troubles will exist. Your medical health will be good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Explore the different options of love this week. Your life will be blessed with romance. A new relationship will commence by midweek and this will change your destiny. Beware of ego-related clashes within the relationship which may damage the love life. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and instead provide the space to personally express your opinions. This will strengthen the relationship.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Authors, publishers, lawyers, police persons, armed service personnel, and academicians will prove their mettle this week. Marketing and salespersons will have to struggle to retain clients. Some doctors and nurses will have to work overtime due to work pressure. Many Sagittarius natives will also switch jobs by the weekend. Business expansions may take place but study the market before key decisions. Do not feel depressed by business losses as they can only be temporary.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Your financial status will have many ups and downs this week Businessmen will face initial losses to recover them by the weekend. Entrepreneurs can consider business expansion as funds will come in by mid-week. You may join a new job with a better package that improves your financial status. Enhance the lifestyle by buying a new home this week.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

While no serious ailment will trouble you this week, it is crucial to keep a check on diabetes and cholesterol. Avoid spicy food as well as sugar. Keep your diet under control as those with a history of lung and kidney ailment can have medical troubles by the weekend. A thorough health test will be a good option for senior persons. You can also decide on quitting both alcohol and tobacco this week.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON