Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 18-24, 2023 predicts health improvement

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 18, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer weekly horoscope for June 18-24, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Professionally, you will be successful this week.

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you love solving the riddles of life

Enjoy a fabulous romantic life complemented by professional success this week. Fortunately, both health and wealth will also be on your side this week.

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 18-24, 2023: No serious health issues will worry you this week.

This week will witness a strong romantic bonding. The challenges at the workplace will help you professionally grow. A stable financial life along with good health promises a great week ahead.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will be fabulous this week. No serious issue will erupt this week but ensure you resolve all old problems that created havoc in the relationship. Be gentle in the relationship and adopt a mature attitude while discussing things with your partner. Your partner will be jovial and would love to spend time with you. Accept this and be more romantic this week. You may also meet a new interesting person in the first half of the week. Single Cancer natives will love this.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Professionally, you will be successful this week. Utilize plenty of opportunities to grow in the career. Office politics will exist and would try to deviate your attention. However, do not fall into it and instead handle the assigned responsibilities with care. IT professionals will have foreign assignments and some people may even travel abroad. Students moving to foreign universities need to update the details and wait for the university calls.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Your sincere efforts to earn wealth will work out this week. Prosperity will be there in life. You may consider investing in realty or speculative business. The second half of the week is good to buy a house. This is not a good time to lend money and when you lend to someone, you have fewer chances of getting it back. You may have medical emergencies in the family and your relatives may expect your aid.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

No serious health issues will worry you this week. Despite the heavy stress, migraine, and body ache, you will do well. Those who have issues with their eyes need to consult a doctor. Drink plenty of water and skip both tobacco and alcohol. Stay in the company of people with a positive attitude for better mental wellness.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

