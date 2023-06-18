Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, June 18-24, 2023 predicts a mature attitude

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, your attitude is always positive This week’s horoscope predicts your love life to be a mixed bag. While professionals will taste success, entrepreneurs need to wait to launch new ventures. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, June 18-24, 2023. Troubleshoot every issue within the personal life to have a happy week ahead.

Troubleshoot every issue within the personal life to have a happy week ahead. Professional success will be there but businessmen may not make profit this week. Take care of financial expenses this week. Minor health issues may trouble you.

Also Read Horoscope Today

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life may witness minor hiccups this week and it is crucial to resolve them amicably. Be diplomatic in the love relationship and ensure you handle things with a mature attitude. Your partner may expect you to be romantic and at the same time sensible. It is important to value the privacy of the partner. You may also meet up with the ex-lover, getting back to the old relationship which will be expressive and vibrant.

Also Read Love Horoscope Today

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment will help you climb the ladders of professional success this week. Perform the best in the office and always show the willingness to take up new responsibilities. Accolades and awards are on the way. Do not be hesitant to express your opinions at meetings and you need to be ready always with a Plan B which would be a crucial factor in emergencies. This week may not be fruitful for entrepreneurs but they will not lose money and can consider launching new ventures.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Be sensible when it comes to expenditure. Though your financial status is good this week, you should avoid binge shopping. This week is not auspicious to buy a new property but the car is a good choice. Long-term investments will bring profit. However, businessmen will need to wait for a week to see good fortune. Some clients may delay the payments.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have body pain and heart issues should not take part in heavy exercise. Start the day with jogging or running. You may also practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally and physically fit. Minor pain in elbows and knees will trouble senior Capricorn natives.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON