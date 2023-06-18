Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, June 18-24, 2023 predicts a good time to propose

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, do not fear but walk ahead The accurate weekly horoscope foresees new love and professional success. Avoid rifts both in personal and office life. Wealth will also be there with you. Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, June 18-24, 2023. You will successfully resolve the old issues in the relationship that had caused rifts.

Troubleshoot old rifts within the relationship this week to have a good romantic life. Avoid office politics to professionally grow. While prosperity will be there, your health will also be good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

You will successfully resolve the old issues in the relationship that had caused rifts. Your love life will witness happy moments this week. Spend more time together as your lover would love that. A vacation will strengthen the bonding and you may also decide on marriage. Single Aquarius will fall in love by the weekend. The last segment of the week is good to propose and you may also introduce the lover to your family.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your official performance will be good this week. Avoid office politics and plan a strategy to handle critical tasks. You may travel for a job in the second half of the week. Some businessmen may face fund issues in the first half of the week but things will be sorted out in the next few days. Female managers and team leaders may face some problems within the team and you need to diplomatically handle them.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Your prosperity will shoot up and no serious money issues will trouble you. Though some entrepreneurs will face a fund crunch in the first half of the week, things will be sorted out sooner. You may consider major financial decisions this week. Smart investment plans promise a good future. The stock market, shares, and speculative business will bring in good revenue. Some Aquarius natives will buy a new home or even a vehicle. You may also repair your home or buy jewelry.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Office pressure should be left outside the home while entering in. Avoid smoking and alcohol and consume more veggies and fruits this week. You need to start yoga or mild exercise as physical health is crucial this week. Some Aquarius natives may develop heart issues and kidney ailments that may require hospitalization.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

