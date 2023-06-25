Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, June 25- July 1, 2023 predicts a positive career path

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, powerful Scorpions: Time to Shed Your Old Skin

﻿Scorpions are well known for their determination and loyalty. This week is a good time for Scorpios to put their energies to use in new ventures and relationships. However, this may involve letting go of old habits and thought patterns.

This week is all about embracing change for Scorpios. Your unwavering nature may have held you back in the past, but it's time to shed the old skin and move forward. Take calculated risks in both your personal and professional life, and you'll see the rewards soon. Don't be afraid to make changes to your routine or relationships that no longer serve you. Focus on self-growth and new beginnings.

﻿Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week:

Scorpios will feel passionate in their romantic endeavors this week. Whether you're single or in a committed relationship, expect heightened emotions and the potential for deep connections. However, be cautious of possessiveness or jealousy that may arise. Remember to communicate openly and listen to your partner's needs.

﻿Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week:

Scorpios will have a clear vision of their career path. Use this motivation to tackle any unfinished tasks or take on new projects. You have the drive to succeed, but make sure to avoid getting caught up in power struggles or office politics. Trust in your own abilities and work ethic to rise to the top. New opportunities may also arise, so keep an open mind.

﻿Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week:

Financially, Scorpios will have the opportunity to make progress this week. You may receive a promotion or find new sources of income. However, be mindful of overspending and impulsivity when it comes to money. Make sure to set clear financial goals and stick to them. Don't hesitate to ask for professional financial advice if needed.

﻿Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week:

﻿Scorpios should prioritize self-care this week. Physical and mental health should be top of mind, so take time for relaxation and reflection. Try new forms of exercise or meditation to promote overall wellbeing. Beware of obsessive or negative thought patterns that may affect your health. Take control of your mental health by seeking therapy or confiding in a trusted friend.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

