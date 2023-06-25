All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 25, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good financial management may see you more than comfortable on the monetary front. Precautionary measures need to be taken on the health front. Some perks and incentives can be expected by professionals. You are likely to get cosmetic changes done to your house. Conveyance will not be a problem for those visiting another town. Buying a vehicle or a major item for the house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Growing attraction with an acquaintance is likely to turn to a long-term commitment.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will have your say in a property matter. Luck will remain with you on the financial front, as you get some great bargains. Those feeling under the weather are likely to recover fully. This is an excellent time for starting something new on the professional front. Homemakers are likely to be at their creative best today. You will find yourself better off in a situation developing on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to leave no stone unturned to resurrect your love life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Overspending during shopping is foreseen, but it will not dent you financially. Some of you are likely to resume your exercise regimen to come back in shape. You will not let your focus waver on the professional or academic front. Some of you may be busy doing up your place to usher in the festive spirit. A long drive is likely to prove exhilarating and help you refresh.

Love Focus: You will make all the right moves to make romance tick!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Financially, your efforts to save money will pay rich dividends. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find their condition improving. Your competence will turn things in your favour on the professional front. There is much to do on the home front, so don’t let your pace lag. Those commuting daily can find the going smooth today. Good showing on the academic front will help you in choosing your line.

Love Focus: Those madly in love may think on the lines of securing their future together.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financially, you do well by turning your focus on enhancing earning. You will be able to keep good health by controlling your diet. It will be difficult to counter your depth of knowledge regarding a subject. A family elder will be most understanding and support you in everything you do. Young couples may plan an outing just to take a break from the routine. Someone will be willing to extend all the help required on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A project started by you is likely to become financially viable. Someone’s advice may come in handy for those trying to shed weight. Parents will be most supportive and will go out of their way to fulfill your desire. Care needs to be exercised by those on a long drive. A house renovation can get underway.

Love Focus: You are likely to bring your romantic life back on tracks.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Wealth and fame are likely for those seeking it. For some, a balanced diet will be the key to coming back in shape. Others will look up to you for directions in organising something at work. Someone in the family may not be in total agreement with your decisions. Friends travelling with you will make the journey exciting. A good deal on the property front is possible. A chance to learn something new may present itself on the social front.

Love Focus: You will be able to easily tackle a rival on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will find ways to earn an extra buck and consolidate your financial front. Health appears to be fine. You will manage to deal with a man management issue tactfully. There is a likelihood of someone close coming over to your place. A trip to someplace exciting is on the cards. A new vehicle is likely for some and will help in keeping up with the Joneses! Some changes implemented on the academic front will start giving positive results.

Love Focus: Whatever you desire on the romantic front is likely to get fulfilled.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money flows in as you post good profits on the professional front. Health of a family member, who is unwell, is likely to improve. Accolades and congrats may pour in for something you have achieved. Support will be forthcoming from friends and family for your dream project. A holiday trip promises good fun and an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate. If property is what you are aiming for, there is a good chance of finding an excellent bargain.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may cross your mind today and make you take a bold action.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Something may be bought to beautify the house. If good health seems a problem, you will soon experience miraculous improvement. Your excellent performance is likely to bring you to the notice of those who matter. A most peaceful existence is indicated on the home front. Those desirous of exploring new locales will get a package tour that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: You will be able to find a romantic outing most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will be in a position to spend more on things that you felt reluctant to previously. You will find the day most rewarding in both personal and professional matters. You will do your level best to make things pleasant at home. A long drive with someone close proves refreshing. Good returns from property are foreseen.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend time together.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may be on a saving spree for some important future event. A change of routine may prove beneficial to your health and wellbeing. Businesspersons are likely to get good opportunities. Peace prevails on the domestic front as you retain a positive outlook. Someone may insist on travelling with you, so take your call. If you are into buying and selling property, you can expect excellent monetary gains.

Love Focus: Young couples and those young at heart will be able to share intimate moments with their partners.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

