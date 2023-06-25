Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, June 25- July 1, 2023 predicts romance

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, June 25- July 1, 2023 predicts romance

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 25, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for June 25- July 1, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. This is the perfect time to broaden your horizons.

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, adventure awaits, Sagittarius!

This week, you'll find yourself yearning for something new and exciting. Whether it's travel, a new hobby, or meeting someone different, the stars are urging you to break free from your routine and embrace adventure.

This is the perfect time to broaden your horizons, Sagittarius. The universe is pushing you out of your comfort zone and towards exciting opportunities. Whether it's trying a new cuisine or taking up a daring hobby, you're in for an exhilarating ride. However, make sure you stay grounded and don't make any rash decisions. Remember, adventure and caution can go hand in hand.

﻿

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week:

Love is in the air, Sagittarius! Whether you're single or in a relationship, you're likely to feel extra romantic this week. If you're single, take the plunge and put yourself out there. This is the perfect time to meet someone new. If you're in a relationship, use this time to spice things up and surprise your partner with a romantic gesture.

﻿

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week:

Your professional life is looking up, Sagittarius. You're likely to receive recognition for your hard work and may even get a promotion or raise. However, don't let success go to your head. Remember to stay humble and keep working hard to achieve your goals.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Money matters may seem a bit unpredictable this week, Sagittarius. You may encounter unexpected expenses or financial challenges. However, don't panic. Stay focused on your financial goals and make wise choices. This is a good time to evaluate your spending habits and make adjustments if needed.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week:

Your physical and mental health are both important this week, Sagittarius. Remember to take care of your body by eating healthy and exercising regularly. Also, make time for relaxation and self-care to keep your mental health in check. This week may bring some stress, but don't let it take over your life. Remember to stay positive and find healthy ways to cope.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 25, 2023
