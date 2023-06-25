Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 25-July 1, 2023 predicts abrupt changes

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, embrace your Inner Lion and Roar! ﻿This week will be full of opportunities for Leos to unleash their fierce and confident side. With the new moon in your sign, it’s time to embrace your inner lion and take charge. The universe is aligning in your favor, but don't let your ego get in the way of progress. Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 25- July 1, 2023:: This week will be full of opportunities for Leos to unleash their fierce and confident side.

﻿This week will be full of energy for Leos, as the new moon in your sign is urging you to embrace your natural confidence and strength. It's time to take charge of your life and step into the spotlight. You have a magnetic energy that attracts people to you, so make sure you use this to your advantage. But don't let your ego get in the way, as this could lead to unnecessary conflicts. Instead, focus on using your power for good and making positive changes in your life. This is a week to go after your dreams, as the universe is aligning in your favor.

﻿Leo Love Horoscope This Week:

With Venus in your house of relationships, love is in the air for Leos this week. This is a great time to strengthen existing relationships or take a chance on new ones. You may find that your natural charm and confidence is especially appealing to others, so make sure you use it to your advantage. But be careful not to come off as too self-centered, as this could cause friction in your love life. Instead, focus on being open and honest with your partner, and allow yourself to be vulnerable.

﻿Leo Career Horoscope This Week:

This week is a time of growth and advancement for Leos in their career. With the new moon in your sign, it’s time to take charge and make your ambitions a reality. Your natural leadership skills and confidence will be especially useful in achieving your goals, so don't be afraid to speak up and take charge. However, be careful not to let your ego get in the way, as this could cause tension with coworkers or superiors. Stay focused and work hard, and you will achieve success.

﻿Leo Money Horoscope This Week:

This week is a good time for Leos to focus on their finances and investments. You may find that you have extra money coming in, but it's important to be smart about how you use it. Consider investing in something that will provide long-term benefits, rather than just a quick fix. Remember to be practical and realistic about your financial goals, and avoid overspending or indulging in unnecessary luxuries.

﻿Leo Health Horoscope This Week:

With your natural vitality and energy, it's important for Leos to make sure they take care of their physical and mental health this week. Take time to rest and recharge when necessary, and prioritize exercise and healthy eating habits. However, be careful not to overdo it, as your natural drive and ambition could lead to burnout. Remember to listen to your body and take care of yourself both physically and emotionally.

﻿Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

