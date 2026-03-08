Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, March 8-14, 2026: Astrology hints at an auspicious time for family planning

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, celebrate life this week Settle the relationship issues and keep the lover happy. Despite minor challenges, you will meet the expectations. Wealth will come in as the week progresses. Scorpio Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Look for happiness in the relationship and ensure you both spend more time together. Settle the professional challenges to prove proficiency at the job. Financially, you are good. Health is also positive.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week Ensure you spare time for the relationship and consider being more expressive in terms of love. Your lover may sound stubborn, while some females will see the ex-lover back in their life, which may also create chaos in the current love affair. It is good to avoid harsh words while having disagreements. You must also be supportive in both professional and personal endeavors. Married natives must avoid the interference of a third person in the relationship. You may also seriously consider expanding the family.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week You may be under pressure to deviate from ethics, and this may be common among government officers and media persons. However, you will need to know that truth succeeds ultimately. It is good to update the technical skills, as this will help in completing specific projects. You should brush up on your communication skills that will also impress the clients. The second part of the week may be crucial for those who have recently joined an organization.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week The prosperity will help you buy a new vehicle or property in the first half of the week. Avoid large-scale investments in the stock market. However, you may invest in fixed deposits and mutual funds this week. You may also pick this week to resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or relative. You may also seriously consider settling a financial issue with a friend. Some natives will also contribute to a celebration within the family.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week Do not compromise on health and ensure you have a balanced lifestyle. Children will develop a viral fever or a sore throat that may not be serious enough to have an impact on their daily lives. Those who have chest-related ailments should be careful, as minor complications may arise. Some natives may have breathing-related issues, and this may require medical attention.

Scorpio Sign Attributes Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)