Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, March 9 to 15, 2025 predicts a hike in salary

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep a watch on your lifestyle Expect positive changes in your love life. Take up challenges at work to prove your professional mettle. Minor financial issues may also come up this week. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope March 9 to 15, 2025: There can be financial issues but health will be normal.

Put in effort to be cool in a love affair this week. Your performance at the office is also diligent and will bring in good results. There can be financial issues but health will be normal.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Your attitude is crucial while spending time with your lover. There can be challenges associated with the past and it is good to not delve into the past. Single Scorpios will see a new person walking into their lives as the week progresses. You may also consider getting married this week. You should also be careful to provide personal space to the lover as this will strengthen the bonding. Some females who face issues in the family will see the support of their parents.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

More opportunities to professionally grow will knock on the door this week. Utilize them smartly. IT, healthcare, animation, banking, designing, mechanical, and aviation professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Ensure you are committed to the job and no challenge will beat you. Some professionals will travel for will earn from a freelancing option while a few females can expect a hike in salary. Traders will see good returns while dealing with textiles, electronics, automobiles, fashion accessories, and construction materials.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may come up this week. Be careful while signing bank checks and repaying a bank loan. The second part of the week is good for buying an automobile. Seniors may divide the wealth among children. Those who are into business will find funds from promoters, making the business run smoothly. You will be able to buy a vehicle in the middle of the week.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issues will be there. But that also demands you to be careful about minor ailments including viral fever, throat pain, body aches, and digestion-related complications. Females may complain about gynecological issues. Those who are traveling should be careful while using the staircase. Some females and seniors may also develop breathing issues in the second part of the week.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)