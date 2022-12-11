Weekly Horoscope Taurus, 11-17 December 2022: Breakout week

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

New professional opportunities could come Taureans’ way this week. You'll be up to the challenge even if your workload increases. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, this week could be your breakout week. People would learn about your skills and qualifications because of your persuasiveness. This may open doors for you professionally and personally. Everyone in the household is likely to get along well with one another. Siblings and young family members may be the pillars of your support. Taureans who are searching for a partner will stumble upon their "special" match. Your mind is likely to be at ease, and your personal life may bring you joy. It may be necessary for students to put in extra effort this week to make progress in their studies. There is the possibility of unnecessary travel, which can add to emotional strain, health issues, and financial burdens. It's likely that your health may remain poor. Some Taurus natives may catch light seasonal illnesses.

Taurus Finance This Week

Gaining an advantage over your competitors requires making smart choices quickly. Don't forget to listen to the advice of your advisors. This week is an excellent time to start or increase your stock market investment portfolio if you have been considering doing so. Do your homework before putting down serious cash.

Taurus Family This Week

It would make both you and your elders happy if you could spend some quality time together. After some hiccups, a sibling's or relative's marriage may be finalised. There's a chance it'll get the whole family in a celebratory mood.

Taurus Career This Week

The time is now for Taureans who want to improve their abilities to do so, as they may have a good chance of succeeding. You may be able to win over your superiors—helpful information for your job pursuits. Your compelling argument may pave the way for your advancement.

Taurus Health This Week

If you don't take proper care, you may experience difficulties with your eyes and throat. It is recommended that you pay close attention to your diet and general health. Keep your sugar intake to a minimum.

Taurus Love Life This Week

You might find that prospective dates find you irresistible because of your new perspective and self-assurance. So, join in on the fun and make some new friends. Sometimes, a casual encounter can lead to something more serious.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

