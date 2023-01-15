Weekly Horoscope Taurus, 15-21 January 2023: A rough week ahead

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The week could be rather mild for Taureans. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, professionally, this week might not be the best. To move up the company's ranks, you may have to put in a lot of work. There will probably be ups and downs on the home front. As the expectations of your loved ones rise, you may begin to feel overwhelmed. This could affect your physical well-being. Yoga and meditation are great ways to relax and keep your cool. Modifying one's way of life might also have a beneficial effect on health. Your romantic interests are probably going to be neglected. Your partner could potentially feel hurt by this. Try to close the chasm. Your monetary situation may remain stable. However, one could be in a crisis-like situation if one did not have a backup source of income. Travelling to a religious site, however, could help you relax and unwind. Investing in real estate can start bringing steady returns. If students perform well, they will bring smiles to their families.

Taurus Finance This Week

This week may get off to a smashing start for your company. Abundant good fortune is coming your way. You may soon be in a position where you can afford to start considering investment options. Prioritize putting in the time and effort and listening to sound advice.

Taurus Family This Week

Domestically, there could be some disagreements over nothing of significance. A tense environment is likely to persist in the pleasant environment of the home due to misunderstandings. Efforts should be made to restore normalcy, but this may take some time.

Taurus Career This Week

You need to be quick on your feet professionally if you want to keep up with your envious peers. Your chances of getting promoted are highly dependent on the work you have done, so you may have to accept responsibility for it.

Taurus Health This Week

Pay attention to your body for any signs of trouble because ignoring them could make your health problems worse. Light exercises, along with meditation, yoga, and changes to your diet, are likely to help.

Taurus Love Life This Week

Some Taureans may find themselves in a passionate relationship with a coworker. You may need to keep the relationship under wraps until you're both ready for the next step. Your significant other may back your choice.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

