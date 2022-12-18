Weekly Horoscope Taurus, 18-24 December 2022: A pivotal week

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

This is a pivotal week for Taurus natives’ business, and they may make some tough calls. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, your planning and investigation may yield fruitful results. This week, you're more likely to begin earning a respectable sum with little effort on your part. There may be changes for the better at work. Your superiors may be pleased and even overjoyed with your work. Since you're ahead of the game at work this week, be sure to assist your coworkers who are falling behind. Your loved ones could use some of your focus and energy. Do not ignore them under any circumstances. On the other hand, you might find a ray of hope in your romantic relationships. The wedding bells may soon ring for some of you. When visiting a popular tourist spot, it's a good idea to be prepared. It might be worrying if that doesn't happen. Don't get involved in real estate transactions if you can't afford to take a chance at the outcome. Taurus students could benefit from taking a competitive test.

Taurus Finance This Week

From a financial standpoint, Taurus natives should be able to start a business with little difficulty. Nonetheless, you may experience financial hardships in the future. It's possible that you'll need to tap into your savings.

Taurus Family This Week

Taurus natives go out and appreciate life to the fullest. Others can't help but be drawn to the peace and spontaneity you exude, so don't be shy about joining in on the fun. Take up a new pastime or pay a visit to an old pal.

Taurus Career This Week

If you want to make a change in your professional life, now is a great time to do so. These alternate options could prove fruitful. In all likelihood, you will gain something useful from them. Keeping your head down and working hard at your current job is a good bet.

Taurus Health This Week

Energizing the body through regular exercise is a must for living a long and healthy life for Taurus natives. It would be a terrible mistake to waste the tremendous motivation you're feeling right now. Give sauna or aromatherapy a try to enhance your well-being.

Taurus Love Life This Week

A romantic evening out at a lively restaurant is in the cards for Taurus natives and their partners. If you and your significant other can sort out your differences and focus on each other's emotional needs, you may be able to strengthen your connection.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

