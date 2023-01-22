Weekly Horoscope Taurus, 22-28 January 2023: Professionally successful week

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Weekly Astrological Predictions says, it should be a financially and professionally successful week for Taureans. In your chosen field, you may find more openings that bring you one step closer to your objectives. If you make calculated decisions in the financial sphere, you can see unexpected gains. It is a great time to host a private religious ceremony or celebration at your home this week. Some people will have the opportunity to repair damaged relationships with their loved ones. It's possible that things in the love department won't stay entirely smooth for Taurus natives. Listen to your intuition and proceed with caution. If you want peace in your couple hood, you should refrain from taking your partner for granted. The coming week will also be fruitful for anyone considering furthering their education. You could do well on a significant test and get accepted to a prestigious university. Due to work obligations, some people may not exercise as often as they should. Exercising, even moderately, will help you maintain your mobility. You may have to accompany someone on a long and tiring journey. You may get some discount on your lease or rent agreement.

Taurus Finance This Week

You may need to make some tough financial and policy decisions and make adjustments this week. Get assistance if you feel that you need it. International business deals can be negotiated by businesspeople and can help them grow.

Taurus Family This Week

As of late, you may have reason to be optimistic about the health of a close family member. Some of you may even arrange a simple religious ceremony at your house to ensure everyone's happiness and contentment.

Taurus Career This Week

You're likely to get along well with coworkers and meet your deadlines. An outstanding promotion can happen unexpectedly, which will uplift your career prospects. You could even reap monetary rewards!

Taurus Health This Week

It is judicious to avoid junk food this week if you want to stay active and healthy. However, do not slack off on your workout routine. Regular stretching can help you maintain your fitness and relieve the fatigue that often sets on weekends.

Taurus Love Life This Week

Your protectiveness over your significant other is likely to persist. If you want to avoid arguments with your significant other, it's best to put yourself in the role of a listener when it comes to romantic matters. You may be too busy to meet new people if you're single.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

