Weekly Horoscope Taurus, 8-15 January 2023: A family event this week

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Taurus natives will have the drive to take on some additional responsibilities at work this week. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, you'll get more support for your ideas and see progress in your plans. Parental guidance would enable you to tap into your inner strength and know your real potential. Businesspeople can also succeed in expanding their business. You can achieve a state of sublime equilibrium and inner calm through holistic treatment. It's much simpler to eliminate unpleasant feelings if you approach the situation with a positive frame of mind. Your romantic life may improve when you and your partner resolve your misunderstandings. Your reputation among your peers and in the professional world will rise. Some students could use some expert guidance in deciding on a career path. Disputes over seemingly insignificant matters can derail a joint investment in property. Don't rush into any deals like that right now. You might find unimaginable contentment and joy on a pilgrimage or religious vacation.

Taurus Finance This Week

If you habitually put money away each week, you should be able to get through this time without any problems. Taureans in business can expect strong, steady growth and profitable results this week. Losses could be kept to a minimum if new plans come to fruition.

Taurus Family This Week

As you spend quality time with your near and dear ones, tensions at home should decrease. To spend time with your family, you may go out of your way to do so. Some may celebrate a family event this week that spreads cheer throughout the home.

Taurus Career This Week

You'll be more eager to expand your horizons and acquire new information. This will give you access to exciting new opportunities in your career. Senior employees have the opportunity to advance in their current positions. You should always keep a good attitude when dealing with employees under you.

Taurus Health This Week

You could improve your health and fitness this week. Making some changes to your routine could help improve your health. As a bonus, this is an ideal time to bulk up and increase your physical endurance.

Taurus Love Life This Week

If you're currently single, this week could be a good time to try out a dating app. Pursue the opportunity with an open mind. Stability in romantic relationships may result from your understanding and helpful attitude.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

