Weekly Horoscope Taurus, April 23-29 , 2023 predicts exciting career options

Weekly horoscope prediction says, Take the cosmic leap this week to create your own destiny!

This week for Taureans promises a highly engaging and balanced period for you as all aspects of your life find a sweet spot of harmony.

Get ready for surprises from all directions as well as renewed commitment to maintaining equilibrium as we enter into the exciting cosmic flow. A positive and self-renewing frame of mind will benefit your health and personal relationships this week, as you start to open yourself to changes in the universe.

Taurus Love Horoscope:

If you are single, this week will offer great chances for love to blossom. Taking some time out of your busy schedule to find joy and connection is important, and love can come to you unexpectedly. Those already in a relationship may feel blessed with mutual understanding and love. The harmonious energies between the two of you can deepen as you strengthen your connection this week.

Taurus Career Horoscope:

This week can bring interesting opportunities at work and make you more eager to explore fresh options. Your open-mindedness and resilience are commendable and this is your chance to create something that lasts. Challenges will help to make you stronger and reveal new paths, so look at this week as an exciting journey into new possibilities and doors opening to new projects.

Taurus Money Horoscope:

This week for Taureans might not be a lucrative one. However, by planning well and understanding your financial commitments, you can still turn it into a period of saving. Embrace opportunities that could improve your current monetary situation and pay close attention to any contracts or deals. Seek the advice of professionals if necessary, as your chances of building financial stability and wealth this week will increase if you have knowledgeable advisors by your side.

Taurus Health Horoscope:

This week for Taureans can bring lots of energy for tackling challenges. An overall balanced mental and physical health are key. For a stronger energy output, be sure to engage in exercises like yoga, aerobics or other forms of active hobbies. Mental well-being should also be part of your journey, so make sure to invest some quality time with your close ones to release tension and relax.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

﻿

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

