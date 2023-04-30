Weekly Horoscope Taurus, April 30-May 6, 2023 predicts a positive change

Weekly horoscope prediction says, nurture wellbeing and manifest your future.

This week will bring many opportunities for Taureans to take advantage of. The celestial energies present this week offer clarity and insight, enabling you to remain in control of your destiny.

This week’s Taurus horoscope reveals many areas in which Taureans can enjoy a positive change. With their intuitive insight, Taureans can sense upcoming shifts and seize them to benefit themselves. Whether in relationships, career, finances, or health, taking the time to acknowledge and utilize their skills, wisdom, and insight will create lasting positivity and benefit.

Taurus Love Horoscope:

The heart is a wellspring of love, joy and growth. This week, that is true for Taureans. The sun in Libra will create a chance for sweet connections with a loved one. Connections which have become strained or distant can find reprieve in a loving embrace. Meanwhile, passionate opportunities await singles if they choose to reach out and connect. Overall, a joyous outlook and emotional security can be found through peaceful collaboration.

Taurus Career Horoscope:

﻿Success awaits Taureans this week if they focus their minds on the tasks at hand and tap into their strengths. Whether it is furthering a current role, securing a new role, or stepping into self-employment, now is the perfect time to embrace the possibilities and manifest the future you have always dreamed of. Just remember that effort and willpower are still needed for progress and success.

Taurus Money Horoscope:

Money matters this week can prove highly lucrative if taken on with a sense of optimism and confidence. Chances of improving your finances by exploring various income opportunities are increased. Opportunities for savings can also arise when you think outside the box and implement sensible financial plans. Spending wisely can create greater security, stability and wellbeing.

Taurus Health Horoscope:

For Taureans, it’s time to cultivate greater self-love and positivity. The better you take care of your body, mind and soul, the greater health and vitality you will have in your life. As such, prioritizing wellness through nutritious foods, enough rest and sleep, as well as exercise, will help boost your mood and enable your success.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

