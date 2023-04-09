Weekly Horoscope Taurus, April 9-15, 2023 predicts career breakthroughs

Weekly astrological prediction says, this week, be bold, creative, and fearless in achieving all your goals, Taurus!

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for April 9-15 ,2023; It's time for the Taurus to tap into their most creative energy and use it to thrive this week! (shutterstock)

It's time for the Taurus to tap into their most creative energy and use it to thrive this week! An optimistic and confident approach will be essential to any successes, as Taurus should strive to focus on possibilities and strive to achieve what they've been working on. Despite any miscommunications or distractions, remember to take some time to appreciate the beauty in the small things. The cards indicate a rewarding and joyous experience is ahead.

Taurus ﻿Love Horoscope:

For the Taurus in search of love this week, their best bet may be to let their guard down a bit and be more vulnerable with someone. As feelings tend to come off as stronger when there's trust in a relationship, trust could be the key to an extra spark this week. Singles may also feel a draw to pursue a past relationship with a new light, as love has many dimensions and can appear differently over time.

Taurus Career Horoscope:

The coming week for the Taurus may be the time for those professional breakthroughs and advancements that have been pursued for so long. Don't let the constant obstacles distract from their true ambition and desire to thrive. Teamwork could play a role in unlocking potential in projects, so collaboration may be the way forward.

Taurus Money Horoscope:

Money is unlikely to be an issue for Taurus this week, with a sudden opportunity for wealth being available. Instead, the Taurus should think of creative ways to expand their income streams. In terms of finances, smart investing can be made in areas with the most potential.

Taurus Health Horoscope

For the Taurus looking to lead a healthier life, focus could be made on de-stressing and being conscious of stress levels. Allotting time for self-care could be highly beneficial and any new routine to embrace can be added in at their own pace. Improving energy levels may also come as a result of including some fitness activities in their daily life, and switching up the menu with nutritious foods can do wonders.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

