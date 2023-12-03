Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Dec 3-9, 2023 predicts challenges ahead

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Embrace the Challenge, Tap into Success

The cards foretell an action-packed week for the mighty Taurus. Packed with unexpected situations and hard-hitting challenges, it will push your comfort boundaries but reward you richly with personal growth and potential breakthroughs.

For Taurus this week, embrace the whirlwind of events with open arms. You're typically not a fan of unpredictable shifts and turns but look out for the silver lining. Whether it's in love, work, finances, or health, these surprises are aiming at steering you towards unexpected accomplishments and soulful satisfactions.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

Prepare yourself for some spontaneous twists and turns in your love life, Taurus. A potential partner may emerge from the most unexpected corner and give you moments of self-doubt. You may question if they're right for you, or whether this is the right time. Allow your practical Taurus logic to guide you and let intuition do its job.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

At work, the situation might seem overwhelming at first with all the surprise projects and abrupt changes, but hold on, for the treasure lies at the end of the road. These sudden career advancements are pushing you beyond your usual capacity, encouraging growth and advancement in the most unique way possible.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

While the roller-coaster journey is consistent throughout, your finance segment doesn’t look as unpredictable. It could potentially serve as a sanctuary amid the rest of the storm. An unexpected income or investment might be a surprise you won't mind embracing. Don't get too caught up in this financial serenity, though. Your thrifty and practical side should continue monitoring your expenses. After all, unexpected income can lead to unplanned spending too.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

The week can take a toll on your physical health with all its challenges and strains. With so much happening around, remember to slow down. Engage in some 'you-time' to rejuvenate your spirits and invigorate your senses. Eat well, exercise, meditate, and do everything possible to retain that energy level.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

