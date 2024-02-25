 Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024 predicts exciting turn in love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024 predicts exciting turn in love

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024 predicts exciting turn in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 25, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for Feb 25 - Mar 2,2024 to know your astrological predictions. This week heralds a wave of fresh energy for Taurus natives.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Embrace the Winds of Change, Taurus!

This week heralds a wave of fresh energy for Taurus natives. Expect opportunities for personal growth and advancement on various fronts of your life. Adapt and enjoy the change!

Hindustan Times

Get ready for a whirlwind week, dear Taurus! Embrace change and experience an upward shift in multiple areas of your life. Love could knock on your door or bring new levels of bonding in existing relationships. A few challenges may pop up at work, but they are nothing more than stepping stones to success.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

Your love life is going to take an exciting turn. If you're single, expect the possibility of meeting someone special this week. Couples may find a deeper sense of commitment and understanding, making their relationship more joyful. Make sure to express your feelings freely, your vulnerability can be an aphrodisiac. Be patient and supportive to maintain harmony in your relationships.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

Brace yourselves, the week ahead may bring some professional challenges your way. Remember, tough times don’t last, tough people do. Showcase your resilience and perseverance. You are likely to find unique solutions that will make your mark at work. Expect potential opportunities for advancement and learning. Be open to constructive feedback as it can help you enhance your skills.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

Your financial position seems to be improving. Expect to receive monetary gains, perhaps through a pay raise or from an unexpected source. Use this money wisely and save for the future. Avoid impulsive spending and consider investing to grow your wealth. Be aware of any potential scams that might hurt your pocket.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

The health section appears favorable for you. Focus on maintaining a balanced diet and including a fitness regimen in your daily routine. Staying physically active is the key to keeping illness at bay. Don’t ignore minor health issues; even small problems can grow if neglected. Keep a positive mindset, practice yoga, and meditation to keep stress levels at bay. The road to good health is walked one step at a time!

﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

﻿By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Follow Us On