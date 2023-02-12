Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 12-18, 2023: Financial instability on the card

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A busy week could be in store for Taureans. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, you could use a little encouragement to help you succeed professionally. There will probably be some tense situations. Your domestic situation might still be a source of delight for you. With their support, you'll be able to realise your dreams. Arrange some lighthearted pursuits with the kids to boost morale at home. Romantic relationships may need rekindling to find the old spark. A night out on the town just might do the trick. Keep a close eye on your well-being; doing too much of anything could be dangerous. Your financial situation could be unstable. Mismanagement of funds could result in financial hardship. Contrarily, getting away with loved ones can provide a welcome diversion from the daily grind and help you unwind after a stressful period. Wise counsel and advice can speed up the resolution of property disputes. If students really put their hearts into their work, they might be able to reach their full potential.

Taurus Finance This Week

Do not make any major financial bets this week. Invest using the slow and steady approach rather than the quick way to make money. It may be difficult for you to put aside enough money for a new business venture.

Taurus Family This Week

Taureans should keep their word to avoid arguments at home. Suitable matrimony matches can be found for eligible bachelors in the family. The family members may be happy about this. Some tried, and true guidance could help you out.

Taurus Career This Week

Taurus natives need to keep their minds on the task at hand in the workplace lest they find themselves in hot water. Your suggestions will help the company progress. There is a chance that you won't get credit for them.

Taurus Health This Week

If you value your physical and mental health, you may need to make some changes to your current way of life. Extra damage may make your existing conditions even worse. Light physical activities like yoga and meditation can also help you stay in shape.

Taurus Love Life This Week

Past issues with your romantic partner need to be resolved, or they may cause tension in the relationship. Knowing how your partner feels and appreciating the connection you share can help you take your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

