Weekly horoscope Taurus for February 8-14, 2026: Expect good returns from past investments

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be confident always! Taurus Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be sensitive towards the feelings of the lover. Your professional attitude needs to be positive. No serious financial issue will stop smart investments.

Troubleshoot minor love issues before they go out of control. Your commitment and discipline ensure professional success. No monetary issue will come up this week. However, your health can give you a tough time this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week Avoid arguments with your lover in the first part of the week. You may have trouble related to egos. The lover may sound stubborn, and this can be a reason for turbulence in the love affair. Pick the second part of the week to discuss the love affair with the seniors at the home. Females will be successful in rekindling an old love affair, which will bring happy moments back to the life. However, married natives need to be careful not indulge in anything that may hurt the family life.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week You need to focus on your career this week. Minor issues may arise that may hamper the performance. This will invite trouble both in personal and professional life. Your attitude is crucial at team sessions. You may also be judged by the seniors based on the output. Businessmen may pick the week to launch a new project. However, there can also be issues associated with government authorities.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week Wealth will come in. Some previous investments will bring good returns. While the first part of the week is good to settle property issues within the family. However, some females will pick the second part of the week to buy a new house or a vehicle. You will repay a loan, while the second half of the week is good for donating to charity. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds and making smart expansion plans.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week There can be complications in your health. Some females will have breathing issues. The second part of the week is good to have surgery. Have a balanced diet with salads and green leafy vegetables. Those who have chest or heart-related issues may also develop complications. Children will have trouble related to breathing. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler, as minor accidents may happen.

Taurus Sign Attributes Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

