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    Weekly horoscope Taurus for March 22-28, 2026: Expect new connections in love by the weekend

    Taurus Weekly Horoscope: A reliable reputation may bring a small reward or extra responsibility.

    Published on: Mar 22, 2026 4:08 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, quiet strength guides practical growth this week

    Slow, steady choices build solid results; family support matters, small savings add up, work rewards appear, and gentle rest restores focus and energy today onward.

    Taurus Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Taurus Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    You will benefit from patience and sensible planning. Focus on steady income and family needs. Priorities rest, keep clear communication, and finish tasks. Small acts of kindness improve relationships, while cautious spending and saving habits protect your future. Trust your steady instincts for progress today.

    Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
    Your heart finds comfort in familiar faces this week. Take time to listen and show steady care; small thoughtful actions matter more than grand gestures. Couples should plan calm conversations about future needs and household matters, keeping respect and family values central. Singles may meet someone at a community event or through a friend; move slowly and observe kindness.

    Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
    At work, your steady approach wins trust. Priorities tasks that show reliability and finish pending duties to clear space for new ideas. Offer help to coworkers when possible; teamwork strengthens your position. Discuss plans calmly with seniors and avoid sharp words. A reliable reputation may bring a small reward or extra responsibility. Keep learning quietly and accept feedback as a way to grow; consistent effort will open steady, long-term progress and build quiet trust daily.

    Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
    Financially, this week asks for steady choices and modest plans. Track small expenses and set aside a little each day for savings. Avoid lending large sums or quick investments now; wait for clearer signs. Review subscriptions and recurring costs to find simple savings. Family needs may require a small payment; handle it with calm and clear talk. A patient plan and careful bookkeeping will make your money feel safer and more manageable over coming weeks.

    Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
    Health responds well to simple rhythms this week. Eat light, home-cooked vegetarian meals and avoid heavy snacks that upset digestion. Short walks after meals aid comfort and sleep. Try gentle yoga or pranayama for calm breathing and steady nerves. Keep medical appointments if you have ongoing concerns and follow prescribed rest. Avoid too much screen time before bed. Small, steady self-care choices bring comfort and stronger energy for daily tasks.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn
    • Symbol Bull
    • Element Earth
    • Body Part Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler Venus
    • Lucky Day Friday
    • Lucky Color Pink
    • Lucky Number 6
    • Lucky Stone Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Taurus For March 22-28, 2026: Expect New Connections In Love By The Weekend

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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