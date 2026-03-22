Weekly horoscope Taurus for March 22-28, 2026: Expect new connections in love by the weekend

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, quiet strength guides practical growth this week Slow, steady choices build solid results; family support matters, small savings add up, work rewards appear, and gentle rest restores focus and energy today onward. Taurus Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

You will benefit from patience and sensible planning. Focus on steady income and family needs. Priorities rest, keep clear communication, and finish tasks. Small acts of kindness improve relationships, while cautious spending and saving habits protect your future. Trust your steady instincts for progress today.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Your heart finds comfort in familiar faces this week. Take time to listen and show steady care; small thoughtful actions matter more than grand gestures. Couples should plan calm conversations about future needs and household matters, keeping respect and family values central. Singles may meet someone at a community event or through a friend; move slowly and observe kindness.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

At work, your steady approach wins trust. Priorities tasks that show reliability and finish pending duties to clear space for new ideas. Offer help to coworkers when possible; teamwork strengthens your position. Discuss plans calmly with seniors and avoid sharp words. A reliable reputation may bring a small reward or extra responsibility. Keep learning quietly and accept feedback as a way to grow; consistent effort will open steady, long-term progress and build quiet trust daily.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Financially, this week asks for steady choices and modest plans. Track small expenses and set aside a little each day for savings. Avoid lending large sums or quick investments now; wait for clearer signs. Review subscriptions and recurring costs to find simple savings. Family needs may require a small payment; handle it with calm and clear talk. A patient plan and careful bookkeeping will make your money feel safer and more manageable over coming weeks.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Health responds well to simple rhythms this week. Eat light, home-cooked vegetarian meals and avoid heavy snacks that upset digestion. Short walks after meals aid comfort and sleep. Try gentle yoga or pranayama for calm breathing and steady nerves. Keep medical appointments if you have ongoing concerns and follow prescribed rest. Avoid too much screen time before bed. Small, steady self-care choices bring comfort and stronger energy for daily tasks.

Taurus Sign Attributes Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)