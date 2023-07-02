Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 02 - July 08, 2023 predicts a busy week

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, It’s Time to Take Charge of Your Destiny!

This week is all about taking the bull by the horns, Taurus! You’ll feel a renewed sense of determination as you tap into your natural tenacity and perseverance.

Taurus, this week you are the master of your own fate! With the powerful influence of Venus and the Sun on your side, you have the ability to achieve your goals and manifest your deepest desires. But this isn’t just about luck – you’ll need to put in the hard work and stay focused on your priorities. Take advantage of the positive energy and use it to your advantage!

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

Matters of the heart are at the forefront of your mind this week, Taurus. Whether you’re single or attached, you’re craving deep emotional connection and meaningful relationships. With Venus in your sign, you’ll be radiating magnetic energy that’s hard to resist. Use your charm to your advantage and let your authentic self-shine through!

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

It’s a busy week for your career, Taurus. With the Full Moon in your career sector, you’ll be focused on taking your professional life to the next level. Your ambition and determination will be in full force, but don’t forget to communicate effectively with your colleagues and superiors. Keep your ego in check and maintain a humble attitude – this will take you far!

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

You may feel a little nervous about money matters this week, Taurus, but don’t let fear hold you back. With Mercury and Saturn in your financial sector, it’s time to buckle down and take a strategic approach to your finances. Be mindful of your spending habits and seek out advice from a trusted financial advisor if you’re feeling uncertain.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

Your health is a top priority this week, Taurus. With Mars and Uranus in your wellness sector, you’re feeling more energized than ever. Take advantage of this vitality and focus on creating healthy habits that will last long-term. Whether it’s hitting the gym or simply taking a daily walk, prioritize movement and physical activity to feel your best.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

