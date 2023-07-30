Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 30 - August 5, 2023 predicts challenges at work

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, always be a torchbearer of success

The weekly horoscope calls for safe handling of romance issues. Your office life will be good this week. Put a tap on the expenses and take care of the health.

You may find new love week and the proposal will receive a positive feedback. Professionally, you’ll be good. Handle money smartly this week. Health may also be in good shape.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life will see many ups and downs this week. Some Taurus natives will take the relationship to the next level. Marriage is also on the card for a few Taurus natives. However, ego may disrupt the relationship for some natives. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will fall into a relationship once again, mostly in the second half of the week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Some hardships at the office may cause trouble in the first half of the week. However, things will be normal and back on track as the week progresses. Handle every assigned task with responsibility. Avoid office gossip and be ready to even move to abroad locations for official reasons. Your business will see long-term profits. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Financial troubles will not exist this week. Handle money with care and avoid major investments in the speculative business. However, most Taurus natives will find success in the realty business. Some people will also be able to buy a vehicle in the first half of the week. You need to be highly cautious while lending a big amount as you may face challenges in getting it back

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be good this week. No major ailment will trouble you. Those who have cardiac issues must be careful as a medical emergency may happen in the mid of the week. Be positive in life and keep the office outside while entering the home. Ensure you stick to a healthy diet and also exercise regularly. Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill the mind with good thoughts. This will keep you mentally strong.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

