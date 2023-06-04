Weekly Horoscope Taurus, June 4- June 10, 2023 predicts an attraction

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, ready or not, Taurus, here comes an adventurous week!

You might have been feeling stuck lately, Taurus, but hold on tight, because this week will take you on a wild ride. Get ready for some unexpected adventures and spontaneous decisions.

This week will be full of surprises and excitement for Taurus. Embrace the unexpected and let go of the need to control everything. You'll find yourself feeling alive and rejuvenated as you take on new challenges and make spontaneous decisions. Embrace the uncertainty and allow yourself to let go of the control you crave.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

You might find yourself feeling a strong attraction towards someone you didn't expect. Don't be afraid to explore this new connection, even if it feels a bit scary at first. Single Tauruses may find themselves meeting new people through their social circle or online. For those in relationships, this week is all about adventure and trying new things with your partner.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

This week is all about taking risks and pursuing your passions, Taurus. You might find yourself presented with a new opportunity or project that excites you, so don't be afraid to go for it. You'll have the support of your coworkers and superiors, so trust in yourself and your abilities.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

Money matters will be at the forefront of your mind this week, Taurus. Don't be afraid to take some calculated risks with your investments or savings. You might also find yourself presented with a new opportunity to make some extra cash, so keep your eyes peeled for potential gigs or side hustles.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

Your physical and mental health will be a top priority this week, Taurus. Make sure to take time for yourself and engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation. Get outside and soak up some Vitamin D, or treat yourself to a massage or spa day. Focus on finding balance and inner peace.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

