Weekly Horoscope Taurus, May 14- 20, 2023 predicts success on your way

Weekly horoscope prediction says, explore Your Creative Potential with the Bull this Week!

﻿Taurus, the coming week is the perfect time for you to let go of your hesitations and get creative! Express yourself freely and tap into the immense potential within you, you may be surprised with the results!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Put your Taurus spirit and practical approach to use to plan your actions and take risks with confidence. Be aware of obstacles and try to navigate them with ease to be the star you are! Love, career, money, and health are all facets of your life that will receive positive vibrations, making you all the more powerful to reach success!

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

Love is in the air for the Bull this week! This is an auspicious period to make important decisions with regards to your relationships and nurture them with all your strength. Keep your head and heart balanced while having heart to heart talks with your partner and use this as a moment to have mutual understanding and togetherness. Make plans for romantic gestures to celebrate the beauty of your relationship and find the beauty in your special bond.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

﻿Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

It's time for the Bull to explore their creative side and utilize the new connections you make for success. Stay optimistic and take your passion for success a notch higher this week. Connect with the right people who are interested in your business and strengthen your network for amazing results. Working smarter and faster is what you should keep in mind as you juggle responsibilities and handle stress effectively.

﻿Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

Money is something that you should give special attention this week. Look at various investment plans to help you make wise decisions. When it comes to money, remain on guard and use your analytical skills to understand various trends and insights. Spend wisely, do research, and remember the saying 'fortune favors the brave'. With these tips and the right mindset, you are sure to succeed!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

﻿Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

Give some extra care and attention to your wellbeing this week! A balanced lifestyle will help you tackle daily struggles with ease. Invest time to relax and rejuvenate, eating right, and being active will also go a long way to keeping you healthy. When life throws challenges, take deep breaths and be mindful about taking a step back for personal self-care. Pamper yourself, seek help if you need it, and always strive for wellness!

﻿Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON