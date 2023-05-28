Weekly Horoscope Taurus, May 38- June 2, 2023 predicts triumph may come soon!

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, the stars align for Taurus, get ready to shine!

﻿This week, Taurus, the cosmos is urging you to let go of the past and embrace the future with open arms. Be prepared to face challenges with optimism and determination, and remember to trust your instincts as they lead you to success.

﻿Taurus, this week brings a mix of excitement and challenges, but you're ready to take it all on. Trust in your abilities and stay positive, as this will be a key to your success. This week is also an opportunity to focus on self-improvement and to let go of past mistakes and grudges.

﻿Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

Your love life is set to be spicy this week, Taurus! Singles, keep your eyes peeled as a potential partner may make their way into your life. Those in committed relationships, now is the time to spice things up and explore new horizons with your significant other.

﻿Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

Taurus, this week, you're set to make significant progress in your career. Trust your instincts, work hard and remain optimistic, as your efforts will pay off. If you've been thinking of taking on new opportunities, now is the time to do so, as the stars are in your favor.

﻿Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

It's all about being financially savvy this week, Taurus. Focus on budgeting, saving and planning for the future, as you're likely to encounter a few unexpected expenses. Remember, good financial habits will pay dividends in the long run.

﻿Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

It's time to focus on your health, Taurus! Make sure you're taking care of your physical, emotional and mental wellbeing this week. Incorporate healthy habits into your daily routine and listen to your body. Remember, a healthy mind and body is the key to a happy and successful life.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

