Weekly Horoscope Taurus, May 7- 13, 2023 predicts a new source of income

Put your best foot forward, Taurus!

Now is the time for Taureans to take the first step towards reaching their dreams. There are chances for significant progress if the bull keeps an open and optimistic mindset.

It's time for Taureans to unleash their power and create something beautiful! All their hard work, planning and ambition have made the stars smile upon them. They should start taking concrete steps to see their visions materialize. Things may be overwhelming at first but perseverance is the key here.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

Things may look complicated but that’s all in your head. There is potential to enjoy an amazing romantic relationship and/or friendship if you can move away from overthinking and focus on how you can make things better. Singles are ready to take things to the next level - let the emotions flow and don’t hold yourself back.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

Now is the time for the bulls to set sail and make their dreams come true. Great things are about to unfold for the hardworking ones if they show focus and dedication towards their goals. Support from higher-ups and colleagues can also prove to be useful in terms of both tangible and intangible gains.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

Financial struggles are likely to come to an end if Taurus people trust their gut. The planetary alignment suggests opportunities of gaining new money as well as some impressive investments if the bull does proper research. Save money wherever possible but don’t deprive yourself - spending within limits will do wonders.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

Well-being is of paramount importance and the stars indicate Taurus should make extra effort to maintain physical and mental health. Take out time to work out, enjoy the sun and engage in light-hearted conversations with friends. You may even explore options of different activities or treatments to overcome mental exhaustion and restore energy levels.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

