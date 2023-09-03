Weekly Horoscope Taurus, September 3-9, 2023 predicts financial windfall

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Bullish Energy Propels Taurus Forward

This week, Taurus can expect an upswing in their energy levels as their bullish nature kicks into high gear. There will be plenty of opportunities to forge ahead in love, career, and finances, but it will take a bit of strategizing to ensure success.

As the week gets underway, Taurus will feel a surge of bullish energy propelling them forward. This renewed sense of vitality will come in handy as they navigate some tricky terrain in their love life, career, and finances. In love, Taurus may be feeling a bit uncertain about where things are headed, but with a little bit of patience, they can get things back on track.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

In matters of the heart, Taurus may feel like they're at a bit of a crossroads this week. There may be some uncertainty about where a current relationship is headed, or Taurus may be struggling to meet someone new. Either way, it's important for Taurus to take a step back and evaluate their priorities. By staying true to their values and beliefs, Taurus can attract the right kind of energy and find the love they seek.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

On the work front, Taurus may be feeling like they're spinning their wheels a bit. It may seem like everyone else is moving ahead, but Taurus is stuck in place. However, this is not the time to give up. Taurus may need to work a bit harder than usual to get noticed, but with their characteristic patience and persistence, success is within reach. Networking and collaborating with others will also be beneficial.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

When it comes to finances, Taurus may need to tighten their belt a bit this week. Unexpected expenses could crop up, but with a bit of creativity and resourcefulness, Taurus can make it work. It's important to focus on the big picture and resist the urge to splurge on impulse buys. By staying disciplined and focused, Taurus can weather this financial storm.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

On the health front, Taurus may need to focus on getting enough rest and relaxation. The bullish energy that's propelling them forward may also leave them feeling a bit drained at times. Incorporating mindfulness practices like meditation or yoga into their routine can help Taurus find balance and restore their energy levels.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

