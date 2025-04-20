Weekly Horoscope Virgo, April 20-26, 2025 predicts growth in these professions

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Overcome the tremors with a smile Save the relationship with a positive attitude. Give up egos at the workplace to accomplish the assigned crucial tasks. Your health is also good this week. Virgo Weekly Horoscope from April 20-26, 2025: Your health is also good this week.

Keep the relationship free from troubles. You will perform well at the office and financially, your life will be stable. You will also see good health.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Be ready to take up new roles in the relationship and some females will also get married this week. Your relationship may see minor disturbances and it is your responsibility to settle them before things go out of control. Differences of opinion may exist. However, you should not drag the family into it. Do not impose your opinion on the lover and also support in both personal and professional endeavors.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Your attitude is crucial in the workplace. New responsibilities will keep your schedule highly packed. Some professionals will be successful in obtaining a promotion. Your communication skills will work out negotiation table while handling trade discussions. Refresh your knowledge as this will be in demand while attending job interviews. Human resources, aviation, automation, mechanical, healthcare, legal, and media professionals will see new opportunities. Businessmen will see new opportunities this week. Students looking for options for higher studies will have happy news.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity is your companion this week. For those of you who have been working and earning through foreign returns, a fluctuating dollar reserve can make you wonder about the future. This is a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities. Those who are into business will find funds from promoters, making the business run smoothly. You will be able to buy a vehicle in the middle of the week while the first half of the week is also good to buy a new house.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on health and ensure you have a balanced lifestyle. Children will develop viral fever or sore throat that may not be serious enough to have an impact on their routine life. Be careful while driving and follow all traffic rules. Females may complain about sleeplessness, acidity, and digestion issues in the second part of the week. It is also good to keep a watch on the diet.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)