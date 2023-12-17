Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Dec 17-23, 2023 predicts no financial issues

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in impartial dealings

Resolve even the minor frictions in the relationship to stay happy. Consider every new official task as an opportunity to build a strong professional future.

Express opinions to make the relationship stronger. Financially minor troubles may happen this week. Strive to do the best in the job. You are good in terms of health.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Handle all love-related issues with sensitivity. Your partner may prefer spending more time together and also utilize this period to make crucial future plans. Female Virgos will get the backing from parents. Some Virgos will get ditched this week but remember that life will go on. It is crucial to shower affection on the partner. Married Virgos must stay out of office romance and extramarital relationships this week. Single Virgos may find an interesting person and you can be serious in approaching the person.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

You will have a productive professional life this week. Avoid losing your temper at team meetings as this can lead to chaos. Some Virgos will switch the job for a better package. Do not hesitate to take up new responsibilities but do not assume things will be a cakewalk. Government employees will also see a change in location. Students who aspire to move abroad for higher studies will see hurdles getting cleared.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

You will see no financial issues in the first part of the week. However, the second part may not be productive, and minor issues will take a toll on life. It is wise to skip large-scale shopping. Do not lend a big amount as you may have trouble in getting it back. You will need to contribute to a family event or celebration within the family.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be good and you may be even free from even previous ailments. It is good to have a complete medical check this week. Seniors having breathing issues need to consult a doctor. Keep a tab on your diet and ensure your menu has more leaf vegetables and fruits. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON