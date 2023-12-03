Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Dec 3-9, 2023 predicts fruitful results

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Finding Balance in Love and Profession

The coming week has some vital aspects and developments in store for the sign of Virgo. Love and relationships will feature prominently this week. Career opportunities may also surface which may involve some kind of change or new project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

You are bound to get busy with your partner and/or work matters that will consume most of your time. Whether it's deepening your connection with your partner or jumping into a new work project, change seems to be a central theme. Financial matters will not trouble you much. Although, the cards advise a mindful approach to your expenditure to avoid any unforeseen complications.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week:

The aspect of love may catch you by surprise this week. If you're single, a mysterious stranger may spark your interest or you could stumble upon a chance encounter. In relationships, shared moments of closeness are likely to deepen your connection. Long-time couples could take their relationship to the next level.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In terms of career, some interesting opportunities may crop up. A new project, promotion, or an unexpected career transition could be on the cards. Although it might feel intimidating at first, these changes may present exciting prospects. Strive to embrace them instead of resisting. Hard work, dedication, and a touch of innovation will certainly bring fruitful results.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week:

As far as finances are concerned, the overall scenario appears stable. Yet, keeping a careful check on your spending habits would be wise. New investments, especially those involving significant funds, should be done after careful consideration and preferably after seeking advice from experts.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week:

The week encourages you to prioritize your health. Ignoring any sign of fatigue or unusual symptoms would not be beneficial. Adopting a balanced diet and an active routine is highly advised. Physical exercise will not only keep you fit but will also prove therapeutic for the mind. Keeping a balance between your personal, professional life, and time for self-care is vital.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON