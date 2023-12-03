Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Dec 3-9, 2023 predicts fruitful results

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 03, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo weekly horoscope for Dec 3-9,,2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. In terms of career, some interesting opportunities may crop up.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Finding Balance in Love and Profession

The coming week has some vital aspects and developments in store for the sign of Virgo. Love and relationships will feature prominently this week. Career opportunities may also surface which may involve some kind of change or new project.

You are bound to get busy with your partner and/or work matters that will consume most of your time. Whether it's deepening your connection with your partner or jumping into a new work project, change seems to be a central theme. Financial matters will not trouble you much. Although, the cards advise a mindful approach to your expenditure to avoid any unforeseen complications.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week:

The aspect of love may catch you by surprise this week. If you're single, a mysterious stranger may spark your interest or you could stumble upon a chance encounter. In relationships, shared moments of closeness are likely to deepen your connection. Long-time couples could take their relationship to the next level.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week:

In terms of career, some interesting opportunities may crop up. A new project, promotion, or an unexpected career transition could be on the cards. Although it might feel intimidating at first, these changes may present exciting prospects. Strive to embrace them instead of resisting. Hard work, dedication, and a touch of innovation will certainly bring fruitful results.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week:

As far as finances are concerned, the overall scenario appears stable. Yet, keeping a careful check on your spending habits would be wise. New investments, especially those involving significant funds, should be done after careful consideration and preferably after seeking advice from experts.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week:

The week encourages you to prioritize your health. Ignoring any sign of fatigue or unusual symptoms would not be beneficial. Adopting a balanced diet and an active routine is highly advised. Physical exercise will not only keep you fit but will also prove therapeutic for the mind. Keeping a balance between your personal, professional life, and time for self-care is vital.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe.

