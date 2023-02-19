Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 19-25, 2023: Expect outstanding outcomes

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

With planning and determination, Virgos have a good shot at achieving several goals this week. Earning potential may be high this week. Consider the pros and cons carefully before making a decision. Since your typical working time will remain relatively unchanged, you may start to feel bored. Don't deviate from your plan this week; you're making progress, and it will pay off in the long run. Show your loved ones how much they mean to you by giving them your full attention and care. It's a great time to upgrade your home's interior with some brand-new furnishings. Virgos who invest in property abroad may reap financial rewards. It might be necessary to make a few adjustments to the itinerary in order to accommodate someone. If you're planning a trip, consider how it might impact your loved ones at home. Make time for friends and family this week. Someone might ask for your assistance in the classroom; if they do, give it willingly.

Virgo Finance This Week

Your financial situation is likely to remain steady, and you may even see an increase in your wealth. Financial health could be enhanced by investigating fresh commercial possibilities. Those in the retail industry can probably expect to see an increase in customers.

Virgo Family This Week

This week, it will help to get the opinions of loved ones. There are those in your family who will rely on you for assistance. Your spiritual devotion will increase. No matter how busy you are, you should make time to spend with loved ones.

Virgo Career This Week

Being rigid in your approach to your work could be detrimental, so try to keep your mind open. Keep up the good work; your positive outlook may be just what you need to push past these challenging times.

Virgo Health This Week

You should keep up the healthy diet and regular exercise that has helped keep you healthy. Consistency in your workouts will help you maintain your fitness and vitality. Attempts to enhance one's appearance may be fruitful.

Virgo Love Life This Week

A relationship would benefit greatly from learning and accepting one's partner's emotional state. Some Virgos might have the good fortune to cross paths with an attractive person whose sparkle will set their hearts aflutter.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

