Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 30 - August 5, 2023 predicts a productive week

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, channelize the energy to achieve the goal

Keep the love life trouble-free and achieve professional goals through commitment. Handle wealth smartly and take care of your health this week.

A happy relationship is a catchword for this week. Avoid arguments and resolve existing issues. Perform the best at the office and enjoy the goodwill. You will be good in terms of wealth. However, pay attention to the health.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Be happy in the relationship. Some new love affairs will start this week. You need to be open in a relationship. Avoid arguments and debates this week. Stay close to the lover and ensure you provide care and affection. Ensure no third person is involved in the relationship. Marriage may be on the card as your relationship may get approval from the elders at home.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Some graphic designers, SEOs, bankers, and academicians will grow professionally. There can be minor challenges for media persons, chefs, and mechanics but things will improve in the second half of the week. The first week may not be productive for marketing and sales persons but your fortune will come out by the second half of the week. Some students who aspire to study in universities abroad will also receive good news.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Handle your wealth smartly. Despite your income being good, you may not be in a position to spend on luxury. This week, you can utilize the wealth to buy appliances, electronic products, or home furniture. Some Virgos will be happy to invest in an online lottery or speculative business. You may consider stock trade, mutual funds, and property as sources of investment.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful when it comes to health. Do not take risks this week. Some Virgos will slip while walking through slippery areas. It is good to be careful while using the staircase. While you avoid alcohol and tobacco, go for veggies ad fruits in high quantity. Those who ride two-wheelers must wear a helmet. Minor Virgo natives may have small bruises but they will be fine within a day or two.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

