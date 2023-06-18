Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 18-24, 2023 predicts a beautiful love life
Read Virgo weekly horoscope for June 18-24, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Despite minor infections, children will have a healthy life.
Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, for Virgos, family is everything
New love, fabulous office life, strong financial status & good health are the highlights of this week. Check for more detailed & accurate weekly predictions.
This week is the best to resolve every issue within the relationship. You may also utilize your potentials to professionally succeed. Minor financial problems will be easily handled and your health will also be good throughout the week.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
Fall in love this week. The new love affair will make your life vibrant and colorful. You may meet the interesting person in the first half of the week but wait for a day or two to propose. Try spending more time together to know the person. Married couples may have minor friction in the relationship this week but troubleshoot it before things go out of hand. Be sincere towards the spouse in a married life and do not fall into extramarital relationships. Your spouse may have complaints about your attitude that needs to be modified.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Bankers, accountants, and financial managers need to be careful as there can be allegations of irregularities in funds at the workplace. This may demoralize you but remember that things will get sorted out in a week and your innocence will be proven. Female managers or team leaders will have a tough time handling the team as many employees will not be ready to accept your instructions. Your communication, both oral and written, is crucial in professional life.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
Handle the finance with care as you may need it for emergencies. Medical or legal issues may trouble your sibling or a friend and you would need to provide financial assistance. Some Virgos may be keen to invest in the stock market but ensure you have the proper knowledge about it. This week is auspicious to buy property or a vehicle. Traders and entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds and expand their businesses to new regions.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
No major ailment will trouble you. Despite minor infections, children will have a healthy life this week. Have plenty of water and skip junk food this week to stay fit. Follow all rules while driving and also while riding a two-wheeler.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aqua