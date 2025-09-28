Weekly Horoscope Virgo, September 28-October 2, 2025: Abroad opportunities for students

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are the winner, always! Your relationship will be intact, and officially, you will see more opportunities. Utilize the prosperity to settle the old dues. Health issues may exist this week. Virgo Horoscope Today: Avoid overloading your to-do list; small, mindful actions will protect your health and sustain your steady vitality. (Freepik)

Skip ego conflicts in the relationship. The challenges at the office will make you stronger. Though prosperity exists, health can be an issue.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the love affair creative and continue keeping the partner in good spirits. You should avoid arguments, and it is also crucial not to lose your temper in the relationship. This is also a good time to express your feelings to a crush. Do not hesitate to propose, and the response will be mostly positive. Married females will find the interference of family members highly irritating, and this must be discussed with the spouse.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Your discipline at work will have takers, and this will also lead to a promotion or appraisal. Those who are in the healthcare, hospitality, and transport sectors will have a tight schedule. Office politics may play spoilsport in the second half of the week. Some clients will request especially for your service, which will reflect your significance in the team. This is also the right time to start new business partnerships. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities may expect positive news.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will come up. Instead, you will receive good returns from previous investments. You may plan a vacation abroad with the family if your monetary status permits that. The second week is also good for buying a new vehicle. A sibling will be in financial need, and you may provide the support. This week is also a good time to donate money to charity. Entrepreneurs will see a good flow of funds that may also help in business expansions.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

You may have respiratory issues in the first part of the week. Hair loss, vision issues, and skin-related allergies will also be common this week. However, these won’t be serious. Skip sugar and also food items rich in oil and grease. Instead, consume more vegetables and fruits. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week, as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

