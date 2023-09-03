Weekly Horoscope Virgo, September 3-9, 2023 predicts positive results

Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Perfectionism isn't Always Perfect!

This week, you may feel overwhelmed with a never-ending to-do list and an unrelenting desire for perfection. However, it's important to remember that mistakes and imperfections are what make us human. Don't let the pursuit of perfection consume you.

This week, Virgos may find themselves struggling with their perfectionist tendencies. It's important to remember that striving for excellence is great, but there comes a point where it can become counterproductive. Allow yourself some grace and space to make mistakes. Your hard work and determination will pay off, but only if you allow yourself some breathing room.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week:

For Virgos in relationships, this week may bring about some much-needed clarity and understanding. Communication is key, so don't shy away from having those difficult conversations. Single Virgos may find themselves attracted to someone who embodies the qualities they desire most in a partner. Take the time to get to know them and don't rush into anything too quickly.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week:

This week is all about making connections and building relationships in the workplace. Collaboration and teamwork will be essential for success, so don't be afraid to reach out to colleagues for help or advice. You may also receive recognition for your hard work and dedication, so be prepared to receive some well-deserved praise.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week:

Money matters may feel overwhelming this week, but remember that financial stability takes time and effort. Stick to your budget and avoid any unnecessary spending. However, don't be afraid to invest in yourself or your future. A small investment now could lead to a big payoff down the line.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week:

Your physical health may feel great, but your mental health could use some attention this week. Don't neglect self-care and taking time for yourself. Practice mindfulness and meditation to help ease any stress or anxiety. Remember that it's okay to take a break and recharge. You'll come back stronger and better than ever.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

