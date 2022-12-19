Weekly Love Horoscope for 19-25 December, 2022

Aries: As long as you can maintain some sanity in the face of the chaos around you, romance will find you this week. Get the boring, routine stuff out of the way, and then you can really let your imagination run wild. A deep bond between you and your feelings will become apparent. Put your faith in your gut and give in to your emotions. Maintain realism in your interpersonal interactions.

Taurus: Your plans for the future of your partnership may change this week. Your expectations for romantic fulfilment will be challenged. The way you feel about your present or prior love relationships may change as a result of the opinions and examples set before you by your friends and acquaintances. Right now, perhaps you value independence more than commitment.

Gemini: There are likely to be major shifts in your personal life that will become evident this week. These alterations are associated with significant improvements in your behaviour and, in particular, your emotional steadiness. There's no need to vent your anger on your loved ones if daily living feels too restrictive. Don't bother anyone else for the solution; you need to find it within yourself.

Cancer: Revitalizing your romantic life this week might be as simple as sorting through old memories. This is the week to show off your love of the past. Now is a great time to reflect on how your upbringing has influenced your approach to romantic relationships. Self-reflection or talk with a partner about this topic might lead to more productive discussions about romantic goals.

Leo: Individuals who have been actively seeking a life companion will have a lucky week. While it's possible you've had some success in the past due to common interests, this week you're more likely to meet someone who ticks all of your boxes. In case your parents have been on the lookout for a suitable partner for you, they may surprise you with a unique prospect.

Virgo: This week might bring a prospective new romantic partner into your life; however, you may feel apprehensive about the whole thing at first. In the beginning, your reluctance will be obvious, but as you get to know each other, your guard will begin to drop and you'll begin to see the possibilities. If you still have doubts about this person's ability, you should seek the opinion of a trusted friend.

Libra: Take your romantic life to the next level this week by letting your freak flag fly. Incorporating new ideas and physical activity into your routine is recommended. This week, the boundaries between the seductive and the exotic have blurred. If you're bored with your current relationship, consider exploring some uncharted territory instead of sticking to what's familiar.

Scorpio: The greatest method to rally the support of people close to you is to treat them with compassion and kindness. Your abrasive nature and brash demeanour may have inspired some measure of fear in others around you. Share a different part of yourself with the world this week. Put on your soft and loving face and show them your warmth, devotion, and caring nature.

Sagittarius: This week, you may find yourself caught between your logical mind and emotions. If a terrible memory from the past arises, you may get fixated on a certain aspect of your relationship life. You can solve this problem more quickly and easily if, instead of attempting to rationalise your way out of it, you simply feel the uncomfortable emotions and sail through it.

Capricorn: This week, you may be in a contemplative mood, placing you in a pleasant yet introspective frame of mind. Your intuition and capacity to get to the core of an issue will both improve. It may be time to take a friendship with a casual acquaintance in a different path. Those that express their thoughts are loved, so don't be shy about revealing yourself.

Aquarius: This week, your love life may benefit from a little adventure. If you're single and looking for love, planning a journey that will broaden your horizons and your heart is a good place to start. If you're already in a committed relationship, a trip together may strengthen and broaden your connection to your partner. If you and your significant other are confined indoors, try to come up with a fun vacation.

Pisces: You'll be inspired to make some alterations to your current love arrangement this week. One easy step you may take is to arrange a fresh timetable for your romantic get-togethers. Or, if you share a place, you may be re-evaluating your current approach to dividing up household tasks. If you're single, you might be thinking of altering your position and inviting someone out on a steady basis.

